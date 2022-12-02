20,000 Expected to Gather at 5 Venues in Capital Region for World Cup Street Cheering

Photo : YONHAP News

Around 20-thousand spectators are expected to gather at street cheering events across the wider capital region for South Korea’s final World Cup group match against Portugal kicking off at 12 a.m. Saturday.Police estimate that some 15-thousand will show up at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, 15-hundred each in Incheon and Anyang, 500 at the World Cup stadium in Suwon and 200 fans at a sports complex in Uijeongbu.However, the police noted, the numbers are fluid and actual attendance may differ with the late kickoff and freezing temperatures at night, which has pushed many cheering events indoors in theaters, pubs, and performance halls.Police will be deployed to prevent safety accidents and maintain on-site order, including 850 officers at Gwanghwamun Square and 155 at other locations, while local authorities, fire officials and organizers have been asked to prepare measures against the cold weather.In response, city officials and organizers in Seoul will operate four tents with heating equipment at Gwanghwamun Square.