Relocation of JCS Headquarters Likely to Cost 189 Billion Won

Photo : KBS News

Relocation of the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) headquarters from Yongsan to Namtaeryeong in southern Seoul will likely cost 189 billion won.According to the office of Rep. Jung Sung-ho of the main opposition Democratic Party, a task force in charge of the JCS relocation presented the estimate in a preliminary study.About 75 percent of the JCS employees will be relocated to Namtaeryeong where the country's key wartime command bunker is located, making use of existing underground command facilities there.The estimate, however, does not include expenses for relocating support units for JCS.The defense ministry plans to ask the finance ministry to conduct a feasibility review based on the study.Yoon's presidential transition committee, before his May inauguration, estimated the cost to hover around 120 billion won, while defense minister Lee Jong-sup projected it will range between 200 billion to 300 billion won.