Yoon Pays Respects to Late Former Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday paid his respects at a memorial altar set up in Seoul for late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin and offered his condolences.Jiang, a former general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, died on Wednesday at the age of 96 after battling leukemia.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung, President Yoon offered flowers and a silent prayer at the altar set up at the Chinese embassy in central Seoul.Yoon offered his condolences to Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming and remarked that former South Korean president Roh Tae-woo and Jiang, who jointly built a bridge between the two countries, have both passed away. He proposed that the two nations will further enhance bilateral ties.Yoon wrote in a visitor's log that he offers his deepest condolences over the death Jiang, who contributed to the development of bilateral relationship, noting his role in establishing diplomatic ties.Yoon apparently made the visit as a funeral committee for Jiang in Beijing announced that it would not receive delegations from overseas governments, political parties andacquaintances from aournd the world for the memorial service in accordance with Chinese practices.The presidential spokesperson said that prior to paying his respects, Yoon also sent a letter offering condolences to Chinese leader Xi Jinping upon Jiang’s passing.