Umbrella Labor Union Holds Massive Rallies to Support Truckers Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

An umbrella labor union staged massive rallies Saturday afternoon in Seoul and Busan amid an ongoing strike by unionized cargo truck drivers.The labor protests by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) kicked off at 2 p.m. outside the National Assembly in Seoul and at Busan New Port.Truckers nationwide began a general strike Thursday last week, hampering freight deliveries across the country, as they demand an extension of minimum wage guarantees.An official of KCTU said the truckers strike is a fight for the entire confederation that must be won, and vowed to step up the momentum of the walkout and crush the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's anti-labor suppression.The group plans more simultaneous rallies across the country at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Gatherings could take place at key locations in sync with the regional chapters of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union.