Gov't to Slap Penalties on Striking Cement Truckers

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will begin imposing penalties from Monday on striking cement truckers who fail to comply with the return-to-work order.The first noncompliance will result in suspended work for up to 30 days. If they don't comply for the second time, truckers will lose their license.According to the transport ministry on Friday, a joint government team has completed onsite inspections at 201 cement transport companies to identify who are on strike. A second survey from Monday will seek to determine if transport operations have resumed.For those transport firms failing to do so, the ministry can notify local authorities to issue administrative measures such as a business suspension.As of Friday, the volume of cement shipments stood at 117-thousand tons, 62 percent of normal levels. However, the figure is up by more than 500 percent from the 22-thousand tons recorded Monday, a day before the return-to-work order was invoked.