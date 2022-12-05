Menu Content

Yoon to Hold Meeting with Ministers to Discuss Responses to Truckers' Strike

2022-12-04

Photo : YONHAP News

With the general strike by unionized cargo truckers entering the eleventh day, President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday will hold a meeting with ministers to discuss responses to the prolonged walkout.

A senior official at the presidential office said on Sunday that President Yoon will preside over the meeting at 2 p.m. at the presidential office in Yongsan to check the walkout situation and response measures.

In the meeting, the president is expected to urge the striking truckers to swiftly return to work and reaffirm the government's stance of a stern response to any illegal acts.

The meeting will bring together the heads of all related ministries including Finance, Justice, Interior, Transportation, Industry and Labor Ministries. Yoon Hee-keun, commissioner general of the National Police Agency, will also attend.

Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said on Friday that President Yoon will convene a meeting with related ministers if necessary to receive a briefing on the walkout situation and discuss related measures.
