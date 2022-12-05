Exports of Agricultural, Food Products Hit Record High

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's exports of agricultural and food products hit a record high in the first eleven months of this year.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Sunday that outbound shipments of agricultural and food goods came to eight-point-08 billion U.S. dollars in the January-November period, up four percent from a year earlier.Exports of instant noodles jumped 14-point-five percent on-year to 696 million dollars, while shipments of processed coffee products gained six-point-seven percent in the cited period.Exports of processed foods, such as instant rice and rice cake, also increased ten-point-seven percent on-year to 163 million dollars.The ministry expects the exports of the entire year will also hit a new record, surpassing the current record of eight-point-56 billion dollars set last year.The ministry is targeting more than nine billion dollars for this year's exports and are planning to launch an active campaign to promote Korean farm products in the United States, China, Japan and other countries.