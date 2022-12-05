Menu Content

S. Korea, Vietnam to Hold Summit on 30th Anniversary of Ties

Written: 2022-12-05 08:25:27Updated: 2022-12-05 15:58:30

S. Korea, Vietnam to Hold Summit on 30th Anniversary of Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to meet with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday.

According to the presidential office, the summit will be convened at the presidential office on Monday afternoon to discuss measures to further develop the Seoul-Hanoi ties, which mark their 30th anniversary this year.

President Phuc arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a three-day visit, becoming the first foreign leader to make a state visit to the nation since President Yoon took office in May.

During the summit, the two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation on a wide array of areas, including politics, security and the economy as well as regional and international issues.

Yonhap News quoted a presidential official as saying that the summit will generate strong momentum to develop the two countries’ relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership and further strengthen Seoul’s cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).
