Demand for electricity has surged in the country with an apparent increase in the need for heating amid a cold spell in recent days.According to the Korea Power Exchange on Monday, the daily peak electricity demand climbed to 82-thousand-117 megawatts last Wednesday when the mercury plunged to minus seven degrees Celsius in the capital, up from some 75-thousand megawatts the previous day.The nation's power reserve dropped from around 15-thousand megawatts to slightly over ten-thousand megawatts during the two-day period with the reserve rate also falling from 20-point-three percent to 12-point-nine percent.The daily peak electricity demand further rose to 83-thousand-52 megawatts last Thursday when the daytime highs in Seoul hovered below zero.The exchange predicted the figure will stay above 80-thousand through the week due to the continued cold weather.