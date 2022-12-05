Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

S. Korea to Play Brazil in World Cup Round of 16

Written: 2022-12-05 10:42:37Updated: 2022-12-05 11:13:23

S. Korea to Play Brazil in World Cup Round of 16

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will face five-time World Cup winners Brazil in the Round of 16 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, Korea time.

The make-or-break match between Group H runner-up South Korea and Brazil, the Group G winner and odds-on favorite to win the quadrennial event, will be held at 974 Stadium in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Ranked 28th, Korea has beaten the South American powerhouse only once in their past seven showdowns while losing the other six. Team Korea fell by three or more goals in the last two matchups under current coach Paulo Bento, including a 5-1 thrashing in Seoul in June.

To reach the knockout stage, Korea overcame improbable odds with a win against ninth-ranked Portugal 2-1 and help from a 2-0 victory for Uruguay over Ghana that sent both teams home. Korea’s campaign started with a scoreless draw against Uruguay  followed by a 3-2 loss to Ghana.
 
If Korea is able to defy the odds once again, it will be only the second time the team has progressed to the World Cup quarterfinals following the 2002 South Korea-Japan World Cup, where they finished fourth. Korea was knocked out in the Round of 16 in the 2010 South Africa World Cup.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >