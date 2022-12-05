S. Korea to Play Brazil in World Cup Round of 16

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will face five-time World Cup winners Brazil in the Round of 16 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, Korea time.The make-or-break match between Group H runner-up South Korea and Brazil, the Group G winner and odds-on favorite to win the quadrennial event, will be held at 974 Stadium in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha at 4 a.m. Tuesday.Ranked 28th, Korea has beaten the South American powerhouse only once in their past seven showdowns while losing the other six. Team Korea fell by three or more goals in the last two matchups under current coach Paulo Bento, including a 5-1 thrashing in Seoul in June.To reach the knockout stage, Korea overcame improbable odds with a win against ninth-ranked Portugal 2-1 and help from a 2-0 victory for Uruguay over Ghana that sent both teams home. Korea’s campaign started with a scoreless draw against Uruguay followed by a 3-2 loss to Ghana.If Korea is able to defy the odds once again, it will be only the second time the team has progressed to the World Cup quarterfinals following the 2002 South Korea-Japan World Cup, where they finished fourth. Korea was knocked out in the Round of 16 in the 2010 South Africa World Cup.