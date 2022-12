Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 20-thousands on Monday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that 23-thousand-160 new cases were compiled the previous day, including 80 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to around 27 million-331-thousand.The daily tally dropped by some 23-thousand from a day ago due to reduced testing on Sundays. Compared to a week ago, it rose by 847 and by 84 from a fortnight ago.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by two from a day ago at 458, staying above 400 since November 19.Forty deaths were added, raising the cumulative toll to 30-thousand-769. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.