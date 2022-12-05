Court to Hear Arrest Warrant Requests for 4 Police Officers

Photo : KBS News

A Seoul court will decide as early as Monday whether to issue arrest warrants for four senior police officers suspected of failing to properly respond to the deadly Itaewon crowd crush.The Seoul Western District Court will open deliberations at 2 p.m. on Monday on arrest warrant requests made by a special police unit one month after its creation to investigate the fatal crowd surge that killed 158 people.Last Thursday, the team requested the warrants for Lee Im-jae, head of the Yongsan Police Station in charge of the Itaewon area; Song Byung-joo, the station’s emergency monitoring officer; and Park Sung-min and Kim Jin-ho, the station’s senior intelligence officer and his subordinate at the time of the October 29 tragedy.Lee is suspected of failing to take preventive measures despite anticipation of large crowds in Itaewon on Halloween weekend. He has been booked on charges of professional negligence resulting in death.Song faces allegations of failing to take appropriate safety measures for the incident despite 112 calls warning of possible overcrowding in Itaewon.As for Park and Kim, investigators suspect that they ordered the deletion of reports written before the fateful weekend outlining possible safety concerns during the Halloween period after the tragedy occurred.