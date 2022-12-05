Rival Camps Continue Negotiations on Passage of 2023 Budget Plan for 2nd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and opposition camps are meeting for a second day on Monday as they seek to negotiate the passage of next year’s budget plan after missing last Friday’s deadline.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) will continue their talks attended by their chief policymakers and senior members of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts.The meeting comes a day after the two parties’ senior members of the special budget committee said their parties had agreed to reduce next year’s budget plan by nearly one-point-two trillion won from the government’s 639 trillion won plan.The two sides remain at odds over reduced spending for key projects, including the relocation of the presidential office and technology development for small-sized nuclear power plants as well as the government’s proposals to slash corporate taxes and comprehensive real estate taxes.The PPP and DP plan to reach an agreement on contentious key issues by Monday before negotiations between their floor leaders from Tuesday.