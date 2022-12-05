Ex-NIS Chief Says No Orders Received from Security Office on Fisheries Official’s Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Former National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Park Jie-won has flatly denied allegations that the spy agency deleted and revised intelligence on the 2020 shooting death of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korean soldiers on orders from the top office’s National Security Office.Park made the remark on Monday when he appeared on a KBS radio program and was asked about speculation that the prosecution plans to summon him for questioning on the government's handling of the 2020 incident as he was head of the NIS at the time.He said he has not been contacted by the prosecution, adding that he will tell the truth and face their questions if they summon him.Park said he had not received any instructions from former National Security Advisor Suh Hoon regarding the fisheries official’s death or orders to delete any related information.Asked about Suh’s arrest on Saturday in connection with the incident, Park denounced it as a move that goes against the national interest, saying it is wrong to detain such an expert on inter-Korean relations, especially in a divided country.