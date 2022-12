Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has likened the ongoing cargo truckers’ strike to North Korea’s nuclear threat.A senior presidential official told KBS on Monday that Yoon made the remark regarding the collective walkout by the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union during a recent closed-door meeting with his top aides.According to the aide, the president said that the nation would not be facing the North Korean crisis it does now had a policy been implemented based on a zero-tolerance principle against North Korea's nuclear weapons.The official said that the president likewise stressed taking a principled response to the strike.Another presidential aide said that the likelihood of issuing a return-to-work order on Tuesday for drivers in other industries such as oil and steel is "half and half."The government has already ordered cement truckers to immediately return to work.