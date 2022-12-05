DP Chief Slams Yoon Administration on 100th Day in Office

Photo : YONHAP News

Marking his 100th day in office on Monday, main opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung slammed the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for neglecting the people's livelihoods while being preoccupied with destroying the opposition.Forgoing the usual press conference for party chiefs to mark the day, Lee said at a DP Supreme Council meeting that the public will not tolerate any abuse of the authority it bestowed upon the Yoon government, seemingly criticizing the prosecution’s investigations targeting opposition figures, including himself.The DP chief, however, did not specifically mention or express regret regarding the arrest of his close aides on allegations of corruption and violations of the political funds law.He then stressed that the opposition, under his leadership, has exerted comprehensive efforts toward the restoration of the people's livelihoods, saying he is ready to cooperate with the government and the ruling party for the success of the country and the people.The ruling People Power Party (PPP), for its part, assessed that the DP is in the midst of the biggest crisis it has ever faced as it continues to exacerbate political discord to protect its leader from multiple accusations of corruption.