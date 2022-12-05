Pres. Yoon Vows to Push S. Korea into Top 5 Countries by Export by 2026

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to channel government efforts to propel South Korea into the world’s top five exporting countries by 2026.At an event marking the 59th Trade Day in Seoul on Monday, Yoon celebrated South Korea’s rise to the world’s sixth-largest exporter last year with a projected record of more than 680 billion U.S. dollars in outbound trade this year.Yoon promised to dramatically increase support for trade finance, marketing, logistics and other areas that can facilitate growth in exports, pledging to directly preside over export strategy meetings and resolve difficulties faced by exporting companies through other platforms.He noted that diplomatic summits offered an opportunity to support the growth of exports and the overseas expansion of domestic companies.The president also stressed the value in developing the nuclear power, arms, infrastructure and K-content industries into key export sectors in emerging markets, vowing to pursue new free trade agreements governments in the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa.