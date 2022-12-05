S. Korean Police, Interpol Catch 50 Financial Criminals in Large-Scale Crackdown

Photo : KBS News

The police are receiving 50 individuals accused of committing financial crimes in South Korea as part of an international crackdown conducted together with Interpol and 30 other countries.The National Police Agency announced on Monday that a joint crackdown with Interpol from July has now resulted in 975 arrests globally while seized assets stand at more than 175 billion won.Among those arrested, 50 people had committed crimes in South Korea and fled abroad with assets worth around 150 billion won earned through scams such as telephone phishing.In particular, police arrested two fugitives suspected of defrauding around two-thousand-100 Korean victims of over 40 billion won through an international Ponzi scheme, while six Nigerians are accused of stealing 250 million won in so-called "romance scams" in Korea.The National Police Agency said it will do its utmost to arrest and return criminals who flee abroad through regular joint crackdowns with Interpol.