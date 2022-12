Photo : YONHAP News

Former National Security Advisor Suh Hoon has been interrogated for the first time since being arrested over the weekend for an alleged cover-up of North Korea's killing of a South Korean fisheries official in 2020.Suh faces suspicions of instructing officials to delete intelligence records related to the incident and ordering related agencies such as the defense ministry to portray the official's death as a failed attempt to defect to the North.With Suh in custody for up to 20 days, the prosecution is expected to grill him in detail over the intelligence gathered surrounding the death of Lee Dae-jun and the process leading up to the Coast Guard's tentative announcement that Lee tried to defect.