Trade Minister Seeking to Maximize S. Korean Interests in IRA Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade minister Ahn Duk-geun said that he will attempt to ensure South Korean interests are maximized in the final sub-clauses of the Inflation Reduction Act(IRA), which currently excludes South Korean electronic vehicle(EV) makers from U.S. tax credit.Ahn, who arrived in Washington on Sunday as a member of the South Korean delegation, said, however, that it would be premature to predict what U.S. President Joe Biden meant when he recently said there could be "tweaks" made to the act.Asked about U.S. opposition to revising the law, the minister said that while the scope of the changes remains unclear, Washington seems to agree on the need to address concerns raised by Seoul, Tokyo and many European countries.While the Department of the Treasury reportedly aims to put forth the sub-clauses by the year's end, the minister said that could be delayed by several months.Ahn and a bipartisan group of South Korean lawmakers are scheduled to meet with members of the U.S. Congress to seek a resolution to the issue, while the minister is also set for talks with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.