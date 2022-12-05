Yoon, Phuc Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sat down in Seoul on Monday for a bilateral summit to discuss measures to strengthen Seoul-Hanoi relations.At the beginning of the talks held at the presidential office, Yoon assessed that the two countries have built exemplary relations for joint prosperity and cooperation over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties and are about to usher in another 30 years together.Noting that solidarity between the two countries for regional peace and prosperity will benefit both countries, he called the summit with President Phuc a vigorous opening of a new 30-year-long joint journey.The Vietnamese leader thanked Yoo for his hospitality and stressed Vietnam’s consistent prioritizing of its relations with South Korea.He then proposed that the two countries strengthen bilateral cooperation for joint prosperity, and regional and global peace and stability.Phuc, who arrived in South Korea on Sunday, is the first foreign leader making a state visit to the country since Yoon took the office in May.During the summit, the two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation on a wide array of areas, including politics, security and the economy as well as regional and international issues.