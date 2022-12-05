S. Korea, Vietnam Agree to Cooperate on Key Materials, Ammonia-Coal Co-Firing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Vietnam have agreed to cooperate on key mineral supply chains and the development of ammonia-coal co-firing technology.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, minister Lee Chang-yang signed three agreements and MOUs with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Hong Dien in Seoul on Monday.The signing, which followed the summit talks between President Yoon Suk Yeol and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc earlier in the day, stipulates the two countries will cooperate on securing technologies regarding the exploration and development of key minerals. They also agreed to cooperate in expediting related investment and securing stable supplies.The government expects to create synergy between South Korea’s mining and smelting technologies and Vietnam’s rich natural resources, including the world’s second largest rare earth material reserves and No. 3 tungsten reserves.The two ministers also revised an MOU initially signed in 2018 on power generation to add ammonia-coal co-firing as an additional area of cooperation to help the two countries achieve their carbon neutrality goals. Ammonia has emerged as a low-carbon energy source with countries reviewing using it in coal-fired power plants as a near-term method to reduce emissions.The two sides also agreed to cooperate on offshore wind power.