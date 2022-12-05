S. Korea Trailing Brazil 4-0 at Halftime of World Cup Round of 16 Match

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea are trailing five-time winners Brazil 4-0 after the first half of their 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on Monday night.Brazil took the lead with a Vinicius Junior goal in the seventh minute. South Korea conceded a penalty four minutes later with a Jung Woo-young foul on forward Richarlison, which Neymar converted to double Brazil’s lead.Richarlison grabbed a goal himself in the 29th minute to make it 3-0, with midfielder Lucas Paqueta adding a fourth seven minutes later with a half-volley just inside the penalty area.South Korea face an uphill battle if they are to overturn the deficit and progress to the Quarter-finals in the single-elimination stage of the quadrennial event. With Japan’s elimination earlier in the night after losing to Croatia on penalties, South Korea remain the only Asian side in the knockout stage.Prior to the match, there was speculation that Brazilian superstar Neymar might not play after sitting out the last two group stage matches of the world’s number-one ranked side with an ankle injury, but he was fit and heavily involved in the first half, scoring a penalty before setting up Richarlison’s goal.South Korean defender Kim Min-jae also returned to the starting lineup after recovering from an injury that saw him miss Team Korea’s 2-1 upset over Portugal to secure a berth in the Round of 16.The winner of this match will advance to the Quarter-finals to play Croatia, who finished second in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.South Korea’s previous appearance in the Round of 16, only their second, came in the 2010 South Africa World Cup, where they lost 2-1 to Uruguay. The first time Team Korea made it into the knockout round was on home soil in 2002, reaching the Semi-finals and finishing in fourth place.