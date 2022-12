Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases jumped above 70-thousand to hit the highest daily caseload in 83 days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 77-thousand-604 new cases were compiled on Monday, including 84 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to around 27 million-408-thousand.The daily tally more than tripled from a day ago and marks the largest in 83 days since September 14, when it posted about 94-thousand. Compared to a week ago, it rose by some six-thousand and 47-hundred from a fortnight ago.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by 15 from a day ago at 443, having remained above 400 since November 19.Monday added 24 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 30-thousand-793. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.