S. Korea, Vietnam Upgrade Ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to upgrade their countries’ ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership during a summit on Monday.In their talks at the presidential office in Yongsan District in Seoul, the two leaders adopted a joint statement on elevating their countries’ 30-year-old ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, making South Korea the fourth nation Vietnam has such ties with after China, Russia and India.In a statement after the summit, Yoon said South Korea and Vietnam have advanced exemplary, collaborative ties during the past three decades, adding that now they will prepare for another 30 years of bilateral ties.Yoon said it is mutually beneficial for their countries to promote peace and prosperity in the region by working together amid the fast-changing international order. He stressed that his summit with his Vietnamese counterpart will mark the start of a new era in bilateral ties.In response, the Vietnamese president said his country has consistently placed importance on its ties with South Korea, adding that Hanoi will boost bilateral cooperation for joint prosperity and contribute to peace, stability and progress in the region and in the world as a whole.In a joint press release, Yoon said the two countries agreed to revitalize vice minister-level strategic talks on foreign and security affairs and expand cooperation on maritime security, national defense and the defense industry.