S. Korea-Vietnam Biz Forum Held Tues.

A South Korea-Vietnam business forum was held in Seoul on Tuesday on the occasion of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s state visit to South Korea.The gathering organized by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry saw the attendance of some 300 businesspeople from both countries, with President Phuc and finance minister Choo Kyung-ho also present.The forum was held under the celebratory theme of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Vietnam as well as the promotion of new business opportunities and changes in paradigms.Participants discussed ways to cooperate in digital and green energy sectors as well as challenges in ushering in a sustainable future.POSCO International Corporation President Joo Si-bo, who heads the South Korea-Vietnam economic cooperation committee, said in a speech that bilateral trade topped 80 billion U.S. dollars last year and that South Korea is Vietnam’s third largest trade partner and biggest investor.He stressed the need for the two countries to turn crises into opportunities as the paradigm of the world economy shifts and to gather wisdom and passion to usher in a sustainable future.