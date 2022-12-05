S. Korea, US Continue Live-Fire Drills for 2nd Day, N. Korea Responds with Artillery

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States continued a combined live-fire exercise for the second day on Tuesday, prompting North Korea to respond by firing artillery into the sea for a second consecutive day.According to the South Korean military, the allies conducted drills involving multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province Tuesday morning.The North's General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) said it detected the South Korean military's artillery barrage from multiple rocket launchers and howitzers in front-line areas for the second day in a row.Confirming that it immediately ordered front-line artillery units to fire into the sea as a strong warning, the North urged the South to halt its provocative military actions in the area.This comes a day after Pyongyang fired some 130 artillery round into the two Koreas' maritime "buffer zones" in protest of the allies' live-fire exercise.