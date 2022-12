Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations has re-designated North Korea as a country that requires external food aid.According to Voice of America (VOA) on Tuesday, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) classified the North as a country with generally insufficient access to food in its quarterly report.The FAO noted that a majority of North Korean people are suffering from low levels of food intake and are unable to maintain a balanced diet.Forecasting that the North's agricultural production this year will fall below the average, the UN agency projected the regime's food security situation to remain in a vulnerable state.North Korea has often been included on the FAO's list of countries requiring external food aid since the agency began a related survey in 2007.