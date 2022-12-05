Menu Content

Int'l Community to Devise Strategy for Biodiversity Preservation

Written: 2022-12-06 13:58:03Updated: 2022-12-06 14:07:35

Photo : YONHAP News

The international community is set to prepare a strategy for the preservation of biodiversity through 2030.

According to the environment ministry on Tuesday, the strategic plan known as the "Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework" (GBF) will be adopted at the 15th UN Convention on Biological Diversity Conference in Montreal, Canada from Wednesday through December 19.

The draft version of the framework includes an action target ensuring that at least 30 percent of the land and sea are conserved equitably through well-connected systems of protected areas and effective area-based conservation measures (OECM).

With the World Database on Protected Areas (WDPA) calculating that 17 and eight percent of land and sea, respectively, are currently protected zones and OECM regions, the plan would require an expansion of national parks.

Also in the draft is a call to integrate the value of biodiversity into all governments' policymaking and regulations as well as environmental impact assessments.
