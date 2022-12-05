KCTU to Launch Nationwide Rallies in Support of Truckers' Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

One of South Korea's major umbrella unions was set to launch nationwide rallies on Tuesday afternoon in support of a general strike by unionized truckers now in its 13th day.Some four-thousand members of the Seoul-Gyeonggi Province chapter of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) are expected to gather near the Uiwang Inland Container Depot (ICD).An official from the ICD was quoted as saying that entries and exits were suspended from 10 a.m. to prevent any clashes.Similar rallies will be held at 14 other cities or provinces, with around two-thousand-600 set to gather in front of Incheon City Hall, another two-thousand-500 in Gwangju, and two-thousand total expected in Daejeon, Sejong and South Chungcheong Province.The prolonged strike by the Cargo Truckers Solidarity under the KCTU has delayed the shipment of around 50-thousand tons of steel products out of Hyundai Steel's five factories each day.Work has been suspended at numerous construction sites nationwide due to supply disruptions, while nearly 100 gas stations in the country are experiencing shortages.