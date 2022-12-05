Truckers’ Strike Disrupts Est. 3.5 Tln Won in Shipments for 5 Key Industries

Photo : YONHAP News

The general strike by unionized truckers has disrupted an estimated three-point-five trillion won in shipments in the five major industries of steel, petrochemicals, refined oil, cement and automobiles as the walkout enters its 13th day.At an emergency meeting on Tuesday, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said the steel and petrochemical industries may have to consider cutting production this week due to a shortage of loading spaces.As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, 85 gas stations in the country, including 48 in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, had run dry.Meanwhile, shipments in the cement industry have returned to 88 percent of the average following the government’s return-to-work order.As the ministry closely monitors the damages, minister Lee Chang-yang said a similar order is being considered for the refined oil, steel and petrochemical industries within the week.According to the Korea International Trade Association, as of 10 a.m., 139 complaints have been filed, 43 percent of which involved overseas transaction cancellations, while nearly 30 percent concerned distribution cost hikes.