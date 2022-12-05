VOA: N. Korea Seemingly Preparing to Fire Large Rocket at Satellite Launching Facility

Photo : YONHAP News

A new expert analysis suggests preparations may be under way for a large rocket launch from North Korea's Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Tongchang-ri.Citing satellite imagery from last Thursday, Voice of America (VOA) said images captured a large white object appearing to extend outward from the bottom half of the southern part of a structure at the site.Quoting experts, VOA speculated that the object may be a protective panel, either opened at a wide angle or disassembled and moved toward the southern side, indicating that the northern part of the structure may be ready for a launch.The panel is believed to be designed to protect the rocket and the launcher from rain or snow.Nick Hansen, an affiliate at Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation, said he believed that the changes were part of preparations to launch a larger rocket and a new projectile.