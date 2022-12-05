Education Ministry to Focus on Fostering Talent with Major Overhaul

Photo : KBS News

The education ministry will redirect its efforts to foster talent through supporting policy as it undertakes the first major structural overhaul in more than a decade.In an announcement on Tuesday, the ministry explained it is set to undertake the reorganization plan next month to effectively implement reforms dealing with the fourth industrial revolution and digital transition, and the country's low birthrate and aging society.The ministry will abolish the higher education policy office, which handles policymaking, management and inspection of universities, and replace it with a talent policy office.The new office will be in charge of drawing up state policies that foster talent, support academic research, reform university entrance systems, and facilitate cooperation with municipal governments to help universities become regional hubs.The school innovation support office concerning primary and secondary education will become the responsible education policy office to oversee revisions to classroom curricula and the reinforcement of teaching capacity.