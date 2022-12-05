Vice Foreign Minister, EU Ambassador Discuss IRA

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon met with the European Union's ambassador to Seoul, Maria Castillo Fernandez, on Tuesday and discussed the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA).According to the foreign ministry, Lee was briefed on recent discussions between the EU and Washington on the law, including talks held during the U.S.-France summit and the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council.The two sides agreed on the importance of a coordinated response to the U.S. law and agreed to continue closely communicating as they seek to resolve the bill’s exclusion of electric vehicles assembled outside North America from tax incentives.Lee stressed that the EU should not promote revisions to the IRA that discriminate against third-party nations and fall afoul of World Trade Organization (WTO) standards.His comments come in the wake of a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, who said the two leaders agreed to resolve disputes brought about by the law that European nations are opposing on the same grounds as South Korea.In the Tuesday talks, Lee also called for the transparent implementation of the EU's proposed Critical Raw Materials Act, to which the ambassador replied that the EU is aware of Seoul's stance and promised to abide by WTO rules in the legislation process.Fernandez said the raw materials act differs from the IRA in that it is not protectionist, adding that she hopes it lays the foundation for supply chain cooperation between South Korea and the European bloc.