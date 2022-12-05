Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Umbrella Labor Union Holds Major Rally in Uiwang

Written: 2022-12-06 16:14:16Updated: 2022-12-06 19:27:36

Umbrella Labor Union Holds Major Rally in Uiwang

Photo : YONHAP News

One of South Korea's major umbrella unions held a large rally in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday in support of the ongoing strike by unionized truck drivers.

According to a police estimate, some 35-hundred members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) gathered near the Uiwang Inland Container Depot, a major logistics hub, at 2 p.m. to show their support for the truckers’ walkout.

Occupying four lanes of an eight-lane road, they held up picket signs and chanted slogans calling for the expansion of the safe trucking freight rate system and an end to the Yoon administration's labor crackdown.

In a speech, KCTU president Yang Kyung-soo said the government was distorting facts in response to the union’s justified demand for a safe working environment.

He said the strike is to ensure the safety of truckers, citizens and the roads and to defend the rights of union workers employed in specialized occupations.

Yang vowed to fight on more sternly with stronger solidarity against government suppression.

Police deployed some 15-hundred officers on site to strictly deal with any violence and intimidation.

The labor group will stage similar rallies at 14 other locations nationwide including Incheon, Daejeon and North Chungcheong Province.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >