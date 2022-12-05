Chief COVID-19 Advisor Says Ending Mask Rules Possible by Late January

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's chief adviser on infectious diseases said on Tuesday that the indoor masking mandate against COVID-19 could be lifted as early as next month.Jung Ki-suck, the head of a private-government advisory panel on infectious diseases, made the remark on a radio program when asked about ruling People Power Party Representative Kweon Seong-dong’s earlier call for preparations to lift the restrictions from late January.Jung said late January did not seem improbable, citing favorable data.He added that given the increasing vaccination rate and the growing number of COVID-19 patients, both natural and artificial immunity will increase resistance to the disease among the public by late January.Jung noted he expects the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency will offer a roadmap following sufficient discussions on prerequisites for such a move, adding this will be available by late this month.Earlier, the health authorities said a decision on lifting indoor mask wearing rules, the only remaining masking mandate, will be made as early as the upcoming spring.Jung’s comments came as some regional governments are considering an administrative order to circumvent the national health authorities and lift indoor masking in their jurisdictions.