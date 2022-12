Photo : YONHAP News

The first batch of South Korea's arms exports to Poland have arrived in the European country.The Polish defense ministry said that a ceremony was held on Tuesday at a naval base in the northern Polish region of Gdynia to mark the reception of the equipment.Polish President Andrzej Duda was joined by Eom Dong-hwan, the head of South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration, and other officials at the ceremony marking the arrival of ten K2 tanks and 24 K9 self-propelled howitzers in the Port of Gdynia.The arrival of the first batch comes four months after the two sides signed the initial deal in July.The total value of the contract is reportedly estimated at over ten trillion won, under which South Korea will provide 980 K2 tanks, 648 K-9 howitzers, 48 FA-50 light attack aircraft and 288 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers to Poland.