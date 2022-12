Photo : YONHAP News

The country had the warmest documented November last month as the average temperature hit a record high.According to data by the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Wednesday, the autumn season from September to November posted an average temperature of 14-point-eight degrees, zero-point-seven degrees higher than average.In November, the country's average maximum temperature was 16-point-five degrees Celsius, the highest for the month since the country started nationwide meteorological surveys in 1973.The KMA attributed the record warm weather in November to the inflow of warm air from typhoons in mid-September as well as the reduced influence of a cold continental anticyclone compared to previous years in November.With the unusually warm weather, the season's first snow came in late November, about ten days later than previous years.