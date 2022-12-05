Two Korean Dramas Nominated for Critics Choice Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

Two Korean-language dramas, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and "Pachinko," have been nominated as the best foreign language series for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.The Critics Choice Association announced on Tuesday that the two dramas received nominations for Best Foreign Language Series in the TV category, along with seven other dramas."Extraordinary Attorney Woo," a legal series that aired on local cable channel ENA and also available on Netflix, is about an autistic lawyer named Woo Young-woo.The Apple TV+ original series "Pachinko," based on a novel written by Korean American author Lee Min-jin, depicts the life of Sunja, born to a poor family in Busan in the early 1900s.This is the second consecutive year that Korean-language dramas have received nominations for the TV category after Netflix's global megahit "Squid Game" was nominated as the best foreign language TV series and star Lee Jung-jae nominated for best actor.Winners of the 28th Critics Choice Awards will be announced during the awards ceremony on January 15 in Los Angeles.