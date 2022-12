Photo : YONHAP News

Transport minister Won Hee-ryong urged the leadership of the truckers' union to swiftly call off the ongoing strike so that the truckers can return to work without having to walk on eggshells.Won made the call on Wednesday while inspecting the impact of the strike during a visit to the POSCO Pohang Steelworks in the country's southeast.Emphasizing that the government will utilize return-to-work orders only as a last resort, the minister said there still is a need to enforce the order to accelerate the normalization of deliveries.He added that the Cabinet is expected to convene on Wednesday or Thursday, suggesting that the invocation of another order may be reviewed.On Tuesday, the minister met with the leadership of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union inside the Pohang Steel Industrial Complex to discuss the strike.