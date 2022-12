Photo : YONHAP News

A number of ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers closely associated with President Yoon Suk Yeol officially launched a study group at the National Assembly building on Wednesday.While the group of 65 PPP representatives claims to have no ties to a particular faction within the party’s 115 lawmakers, it is widely speculated that the group will assume a central role for the pro-Yoon bloc leading up to a party congress expected in March.Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon and Ahn Cheol-soo, who have already put their names in the hat for party chairmanship, joined the group and attended Wednesday's launch event.Original pro-Yoon members Reps. Kweon Seong-dong and Chang Je-won attended the ceremony despite not formally joining the group.Current party leaders such as interim chief Chung Jin-suk and floor leader Joo Ho-young, on the other hand, were absent.