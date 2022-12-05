DP Decides to Pursue Motion to Dismiss Interior Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), which holds a majority in parliament, has decided to push for a motion to dismiss interior minister Lee Sang-min as planned.The DP’s floor spokesperson, Lee Su-jin, said the party reached its decision in a general meeting on Wednesday seeking a referendum to make Lee take responsibility for a deadly crowd crush in Itaewon by submitting either a dismissal or impeachment motion to the National Assembly.Noting the lawmakers' support for the minister’s dismissal, the spokesperson warned that if the president does not accept its proposal, the DP will go on to submit a motion to impeach the senior official.The DP introduced its motion on November 30. If it is floored as an agenda item during Thursday's plenary session, it can be approved on Friday.DP's move will likely trigger partisan clashes that will hamper negotiations for next year's budget.