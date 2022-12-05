Menu Content

IAEA Chief to Visit S. Korea to Discuss N. Korean Nukes

Written: 2022-12-08 09:04:20Updated: 2022-12-08 10:28:00

IAEA Chief to Visit S. Korea to Discuss N. Korean Nukes

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) will make a four-day visit to South Korea next week.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Wednesday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will visit the country from next Tuesday to Friday at the invitation of the ministry.

During the four-day trip, Grossi will meet with Foreign Minister Park Jin and other senior government officials to discuss North Korea's nuclear development.

The two sides are also expected to discuss Japan's plan to discharge radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean next spring.

In a phone call with Grossi in September, Minister Park conveyed South Korea's concerns about Japan's water release plan, stressing that the release should be carried out safely in accordance with international regulations.

The trip marks Grossi's first visit to South Korea since taking office in December 2019 and the first trip to the country by an IAEA chief since September 2017.
