Foreign Minister Holds Talks with Gabonese Ministers

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin held talks with the ministers of foreign affairs and the environment from Gabon to discuss bilateral cooperation.Minister Park met with his Gabonese counterpart Michael Moussa-Adamo and Gabonese Minister of Forests, the Sea, the Environment and Climate Change Lee White in Seoul on Wednesday.The Gabonese foreign minister expressed gratitude for South Korea's assistance in his country's fight against COVID-19, hoping that the close bilateral cooperation in health care will expand to other areas including agriculture and development projects.The two nations also signed a provisional agreement on cooperation in addressing climate issues on the occasion of the Gabonese environment minister's visit to South Korea.The two sides hailed the agreement, expressing hope that the two nations will seek joint forest projects and achieve their respective “nationally determined contribution” goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.