Politics

Rival Parties to Continue Talks on Next Year's Budget Bill

Written: 2022-12-08 09:38:47Updated: 2022-12-08 11:20:41

Photo : YONHAP News

Talks between the rival parties on the government’s budget proposal will continue on Thursday as lawmakers seek to pass the budget bill during the current parliamentary session.

The floor leaders and chief policymakers of the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) as well as the parties' representatives from the parliamentary special committee on budget and accounts will continue negotiations.

The floor leaders held discussions on Wednesday on the size of the budget cut as well as funding for local government discount vouchers and the relocation of the presidential office, but failed to reach agreement.

With the National Assembly missing the legal deadline to handle the government's budget proposal on December 2, the rival parties are seeking to pass the bill before the end of the regular session on Friday. An extraordinary session begins from Saturday, however, at the request of the DP.
