Minister Warns of Stern Response to Violators of Return-to-Work Order in Steel, Petrochemical Industries

Photo : YONHAP News

Following a return-to-work order issued for striking steel and petrochemical truckers on Thursday, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho warned that violators would face the same penalties as noncompliant cement truckers.At a press briefing on Thursday, Choo said the government will immediately launch an on-site inspection of compliance with the order and promptly enforce follow-up measures holding violators to account in accordance with the law and principle.Those that refuse to comply without justification could have their license revoked or face up to three years in prison or a maximum fine of 30 million won.Choo urged unionized truckers to swiftly call off the strike, which entered its 15th day on Thursday, and return to work to normalize the domestic economy and contribute to the improvement of the public livelihood.The minister said the truckers' collective action has inflicted two-point-six trillion won in damages on the economy, casting concerns that a prolonged walkout could force the suspension of steel mill furnaces and petrochemical plants.He said shipments of steel products have fallen to 48 percent of normal levels and to 20 percent for petrochemical products.