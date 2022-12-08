Nat'l Team Returns to Fanfare after Round of 16 Appearance

Photo : YONHAP News

The men's national football team, who advanced to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 12 years, returned home to much fanfare on Wednesday.Head coach Paulo Bento and most of the players arrived at Incheon International Airport after getting knocked out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.Absent were midfielder Jung Woo-young of the Qatari club Al Sadd, Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu and SC Freiburg forward Jeong Woo-yeong, who had departed from the host country to rejoin their clubs.Bento, who decided not to renew his contract with the Korea Football Association, thanked the public for their support on behalf of the players.Team captain Son Heung-min said this is not the end of the national team's journey and that they will continue to move forward.The team is set to attend a dinner on an invitation from President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday.