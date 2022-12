Photo : YONHAP News

The use of monovalent vaccines as COVID-19 booster shots will be suspended starting December 17.Health authorities said on Thursday that monovalent supplies will be halted to more effectively curb the spread of omicron variants through vaccinations with bivalent boosters.Those who have had allergic reactions to mRNA shots can get recombinant vaccines.The government earlier reduced the vaccination interval from four to three months and standardized the use of bivalent vaccines as winter season boosters.