Photo : YONHAP News

More residential buildings may qualify for reconstruction under a proposal to ease safety inspection criteria as the government seeks to boost nationwide housing supply.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced measures on Thursday to recalibrate the evaluation scoring system to determine whether a building is suitable for reconstruction.The structural safety of a building, currently accounting for 50 percent of the evaluation, will be lowered to 30 percent.Meanwhile, facility deterioration and the living environment, covering such aspects as the heating system and parking, will rise from 25 percent and 15 percent, respectively, to 30 percent each.The government plans to implement the revisions sometime in January of next year.