Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation released an analysis of this year's university entrance exam on Thursday.The overall statistics for the state-wide annual College Scholastic Ability Test, known as "suneung," showed that mathematics was more difficult this year, with the number of perfect scores falling to one-third of last year’s.The Korean section appears to have been easier than last year's, with a significant increase in the number of perfect scores from the previous round of testing.The agency announced that three people received perfect scores overall out of the 447-thousand-669 test takers this year.Students will receive individual report cards on Friday.